Mehbooba Mufti visits SDH Surankote to enquire into condition of injured civilians Ishrat Butt December 30, 2023 7:42 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:ten + seven = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Lieutenant Governor hands over appointment letter to wife of Martyr Hav Abdul Majid