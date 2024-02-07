28 killed in twin blasts in Balochistan on eve of Pakistan’s national elections

New Delhi, Feb 7: On the eve of Pakistan’s general elections, Balochistan province was shaken by two separate explosions that claimed the lives of 28 people and left over 40 others injured.

The first blast occurred outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in the Khanozai area of Pishin, Balochistan . At least 15 individuals lost their lives in this explosion, while more than 30 sustained severe injuries. Kakar, who is contesting seats in both the National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly, narrowly escaped the tragedy as he was not present at the time.

Simultaneously, chaos and sorrow gripped the Killa Saifullah district when a second explosion ripped through the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office. Thirteen people were killed, with 17 others sustaining injuries in the blast.

According to Balochistan Information Minister Achakzai, the explosive devices were concealed within a motorcycle, highlighting the sinister tactics employed by the perpetrators. In response to the emergency, hospitals in Quetta have been placed on high alert, with additional medical personnel deployed to provide urgent care to the wounded.

The blasts have cast a pall of fear and uncertainty over the upcoming elections.