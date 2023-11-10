Fresh snowfall gives boost to tourism in Bhaderwah higher reaches

Bhaderwah Nov 10: Tourism in Bhaderwah got a major boost after high altitude meadows received a fresh snowfall.

The first snowfall of the season was received on October 15. And today fresh snowfall occurred in the areas. Large number of tourists have started arriving here to enjoy the fresh snowfall.

Visitors from different parts of the country were seen enjoying the white flakes on Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway since morning as on the interstate road heavy snowfall was reported on 25 km stretch from Thantera to Chattargalla pass.

The tourists especially those on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage are rushing here to enjoy the snow.

“We were at Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Someone suggested us to visit Bhaderwah to experience the snowfall,” said Sanju, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh.

“We reached here last evening to witness clear blue sky and were demoralised to see the weather. To our pleasant surprise, we woke up to witness a mesmerising view of the Valley covered in a white blanket. This is really heaven, one should visit here atleast once in lifetime,” Sanju added.

“This is my maiden tour of this valley, it was all of a sudden and without proper planning but this turned out to be the best voyage of my life. I am experiencing snowfall first time in my life and the feeling is really heavenly,” said Rekha Ahirwal(26), a tourist from Bhopal .

Amid Diwali and Pooja holidays and in Jammu province, a heavy rush of local as well as outside tourists is being seen on Bhaderwah-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate roads.

The fresh snowfall on one hand is attracting tourists from across the country and on the other hand locals are enjoying the unexpected business.