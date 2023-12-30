Stray dogs on prowl at Rainawari

Srinagar, Dec 30: Residents of Rainawari locality in Downtown here have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

The aggrieved locals said Srinagar Municipal Corporation has failed to curb stray dog menace in the area.

“Presence of scores of dogs in lanes and bylanes has severely affected our movement. These dogs chase pedestrians and commuters and there is risk of injuries to them. The problem is several morning and evening hours. We wonder why SMC is sitting on this serious issue,” they said.

“We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue and direct the concerned officials to take measures for curbing this menace at the earliest,” they added.