Security situation in Rajouri-Poonch | Gap between present situation, past violent phase: DGP Swain

Jammu, Dec 30: Director General of Police R R Swain Saturday asserted that there was a gap between present situation and the violent past phase, witnessed by Rajouri-Poonch and other hilly belts of Jammu region, between 1997-2004.

“We will not allow that gap to be bridged in terrorists’ favour,” he said in his annual presser, while responding to a query about the possibility of terrorists in Rajouri-Poonch, trying to recreate a Hill-Kaka like situation.

ADGP Headquarters PHQ J&K Manish Sinha; Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Inspector General of Police Jammu zone (now ADGP) Anand Jain accompanied DGP Swain in the annual year-ender press conference here, besides other senior officers.

“This is a speculation… though the question is very valid. We all know that there was situation during the period from 1997 to 2003-04, for seven-eight years, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi up to Ramban, Gool-Gulabgarh, when there was a phase of violence, involving foreign terrorists and local terrorists,” DGP said.

“They were at a particular level. How will you quantify that level? But if you are asking me comparatively what is the situation at present as a speculative poser – I can only answer that we are mindful of that situation and we’re mindful of this situation as well. There is a gap. We will not allow this gap to be bridged in their (terrorists’) favour,” Swain averred.

ON SECURITY SITUATION IN RAJOURI, POONCH

When asked if there are any plans on the anvil to create a special force for Rajouri and Poonch, Swain said that there was undoubtedly a security situation (concern) in the twin border districts.

“Broad parameters of strategy to deal with that situation cannot be discussed in the public domain. For public knowledge, this can be safely disseminated that mostly there are foreign terrorists. It is correct that some amount of support isa coming from some select persons within our territory. But we are acutely consistent in our assertion that those numbers are very-very limited. Challenge is to identify “those very-very limited number of people, who are with them (foreign terrorists.” Information flow about them is difficult to gather as they mostly live in jungles; wilderness; in caves or hideouts,” he said.

In the same breath, he said the number was not such that the forces could not fight. “As far as strategy is concerned, all the fighting strength and resources at the topmost level of the Union of India or Republic of India will be used to effectively deal with this sprouting threat, rest assured.”

DISTINCTION TO BE MADE IN DEMOCRATIC SPACE AND MALICIOUS ACTS AS PER LAW

Regarding the role of politicians in exploiting the situation there, with a focussed query on the visit of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today and NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s visit on Friday, his response was very cautious.

“Whether there is politics or not is a separate question. There are incidents happening; when a battle has started or some sort of combat is there; we are there for remedial measures and for law enforcement, we are mindful that the people will go, come and express opinion; our job is essentially to see that this is not used to further fan disaffection; or leveraged in a malicious manner. Where the maliciousness begins, we decide on a case-to-case basis as to whether it is part of our democratic space; freedom of speech and expression and accordingly it is taken care of,” he said.

MULTI-CRORE CYBER FRAUD KINGPIN ARRESTED IN CHENNAI

With regard to a query about unprecedented surge in cyber-crimes, Swain said, “We are acutely mindful that this is a crime which is underreported though affecting more number of citizens that actually we know. People suffering feel cheated but they don’t exactly know how to cope with it. Incumbent ADGP Headquarters Manish Sinha had earlier created four verticals in the Crime wing, which were sanctioned by the government. One of such verticals was related to cyber (crimes). Besides, in executive police, both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir, there are cyber police stations.”

He announced that a team of J&K Police was presently in Chennai. “The team, with the assistance of Tamil Nadu Police, has successfully arrested the kingpin, responsible for multi-crore fraud. This is a battle. We are committed that while we fight the terror from across and within, the new organised crime, especially the financial aspects of defrauding people through the cyber; using the internet and digital space too will be fought with equal intensity,” he said.

ON PUBLIC DARBARS

In answer to a query about his widely appreciated initiative of Public Darbar, DGP stated that they had received a suggestion to make it (Durbar) “more-structured” initiative. “Yes, there is scope of improvement in density and the quality of interactions with the common man or the grievance redressal seekers. It should be more structured and de-centralised. It is a beginning. Web section is also there. Zonal Heads will have a challenge.

The Jammu zonal head is making an experiment on this account. Nevertheless, the police personnel cannot act like a judge. We (police personnel) will have to train ourselves as to how within the parameters of law, we can save people from the distress of the labyrinth of legal system and make our services available as a first responder, but not on the wrong side of the law. If it succeeds; it will be a runaway success.

ON ACTION AGAINST THOSE PEDDLING FAKE NEWS; RESORTING TO BLACKMAILING TACTICS

In a related query, DGP Swain that ethics and code of conduct would delineate a profession and earn in respect and trust. “Code of conduct must be implemented from within a professional force. The Government of India is also stressing upon self-correcting mechanisms.

All the media outlets should have an Ombudsman. If the Ombudsman is not there, law will definitely come in,” he said.

When asked as to why the DIPR J&K had not constituted a screening committee for accreditation to the media persons for quite long, he said, “I’ll be noting this issue and will take it up with the friends in DIPR, J&K.”