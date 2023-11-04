 Fading Legacy |  Kashmir pottery struggles to survive in modern times

Srinagar, Nov 4: In the heart of Srinagar’s old city, Nazir Ahmad, a seasoned potter in Khanyar, stands braving the unforgiving winter chill.

His shop is a testament to fading artistry, but Nazir’s hope remains unbroken as he eagerly awaits a customer who would appreciate and purchase his exquisite earthenware.

Unfortunately, the story is all too familiar; Nazir’s hopeful wait often ends in disappointment, as modernity casts a long shadow on a once-thriving craft.

This is the tragedy of pottery, an ancient art that was not only a source of livelihood for thousands of artisans in Kashmir but also an integral part of every household in the valley just a decade or two ago.

The intrusion of modern utensils and articles has gradually marginalised these once-celebrated earthen creations. The very same items that were considered must-haves in every home are now fading into obscurity.

With the dwindling demand for earthenware crafted by potters, locally known as ‘krals’, they find themselves without work.

The younger generation, witnessing the decline of this trade, is opting for other, often less traditional, and more financially stable jobs.

Nazir Ahmad, a veteran in the field, has seen it all.

He recalls a time when he had over 40 apprentices and workers under his tutelage.

“The demand for pottery items during those days was so high that we didn’t even have time to meet friends or relatives. We used to have a handsome income that was more than sufficient. But with the intrusion of modern crockery items and the lack of interest shown by the J&K government towards this sector, we are left with no work,” he laments.

Traditionally, the old city areas adjoining Khanyar were renowned for their skilled Krals, also known as Kumars.

However, this rich heritage is dwindling as the younger generation shies away from embracing this time-honoured craft.

Assistant Professor of History at Ambedkar University in New Delhi, Adil Zubair said, “Pottery as a craft in Kashmir can be traced back to the Neolithic settlement between 3000 and 1200 BC at Burzhome on the outskirts of Srinagar.”

In rural areas of Kashmir, clay-made utensils are still used for water and grain storage.

Traditional musical instruments crafted from clay, like the Tumbakneer (goblet drum), are still prevalent.

Ghulam Kumar, a 70-year-old potter, laments the decline of this ancestral craft.

His family, like many others across Kashmir, has been associated with pottery for generations, with skills passed down from his grandfather. Modern kitchenware, the introduction of metal and plastic utensils, and a lack of government support to foster innovations in their craft have pushed this tradition to the brink of extinction.

Now, many young Kashmiris are turning to different occupations such as driving and carpentry to sustain their families.

The decline of Kashmiri pottery is widely considered irreversible, as metal and plastic items have eclipsed the traditional earthenware.

“Despite government efforts to introduce studio pottery with decorative cups and mugs, it fails to capture the essence of this vanishing traditional craft,” said Javid Ahmad, a potter.

The future of Kashmir’s pottery hangs in the balance, a vivid illustration of the challenges faced by traditional artisans in the face of modernity.

The rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship are at risk of fading into obscurity, requiring a renewed commitment to preserving and revitalising this age-old tradition.