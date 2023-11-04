Srinagar, Nov 4: Stating that the Police would not allow any loss of lives of their colleagues or civilians, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Saturday said that they had got leads and were working on them.

“We have lost a member of our Police Parivar, a nobleman, a father, a brother, and a citizen of Kashmir as well,” R R Swain told reporters after visiting the family of the fallen cop at Wailoo in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar was shot dead by terrorists near his residence at Wailoo Kralpora village of Baramulla on Tuesday.

Dar was shot multiple times from point-blank range.

The J&K Police chief said that all the officers including, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Range (NKR) Vivek Gupta; and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure had vowed to reach to the bottom of the matter, identify the killer and all those who supported him in any way and bring them to book.

“The investigation is on but we cannot share the details. However, we have got leads in the case and are working on those. We are fully confident that we will bring them to book,” the DGP said.

Swain, who was flanked by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said that there was no doubt that some people sitting across had not shunned this plan.

“They will continue to make plans, but if we change the atmosphere, and take people along, it will render their plans unsuccessful,” he said. “They (Pakistan) will send people here, but we will create such a situation here that they will find no supporters here.”

The DGP said that Pakistani land was not “under our control” and they send people, arms and ammunition, and narcotics not money to build hospitals, schools, or roads.

“But, we will be successful in foiling their attempts when no one here will be ready to support them,” he said. “We will create such a situation here and our first action will start this winter.”

Swain said: “We will not allow any loss of life of our colleagues or civilians. Whoever supports terrorists, whether they are sitting across or here, will be brought to book.”

Later, in the afternoon, the DGP visited Police Station Pattan where he reviewed the functioning of the Police Station and also checked the details of crime records.

Interacting with the jurisdictional Police personnel, he stressed adopting comprehensive counter-measures to tackle terror crime incidents.

“Protecting the lives of people is our responsibility,” Swain said.

He stressed augmenting the security in vulnerable places to prevent unfortunate incidents.

The DGP directed the officers to further strengthen communication within the ranks and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

He said that all suspicious elements providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under the radar to foil their attempts.

“Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities,” Swain said.