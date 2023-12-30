Fighting against terrorism, ideology glorifying it: DGP

Jammu, Dec 30: Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain Saturday stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police (in synergy with other security forces) were fighting a battle not just against terrorism but against the “ideology and narrative supporting, nurturing and glorifying it” as well.

“I assert here that our kinetic action would continue against terrorists. During 2023, we have eliminated 76 terrorists in 48 anti-terror operations. The most significant aspect was that out of 76 slain terrorists, 55 were foreign terrorists. This was for the first time that foreign terrorists outnumbered local terrorists – an indicator that our fight is mainly against the intruders,” he said, while addressing his annual year-ender press conference, here.

DGP informed that there was an 80 percent decline in terrorist-recruitment. “Going by statistics, at present, there are 31 local terrorists operating in J&K- an all-time low number. Out of them, four are from Jammu (Kishtwar) and 27 are in Kashmir.

There is a definite decrease in terror incidents; civilian casualties in Law and Order situation related incidents too have come to a naught. Hartal calls have reduced to zero. This is suggestive of the fact that the people have silently endorsed our actions. They are in favour of peace and endorsing security initiatives,” Swain stated.

With regard to loss of security personnel, he said, “Last year, 1how4 personnel attained martyrdom; this year (2023) figure was four who included one DySP, an Inspector and two Head Constables; though for us, every loss of life is gruesome. There is a 71 percent decline. I believe that statistics don’t delineate the true picture in perfect nuances but they do reflect how things are there on the ground.”

Swain also referred to the successful conduct of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting; 3-day National Conference on Legal Services; Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress and peaceful Muharram processions as indicators of improved security situation in 2023.

He said that two terrorist/separatist networks viz., J&K Democratic Freedom Party of Shabir Shah and J&K Muslim League (Masrat Alam) were banned in 2023 under UAPA.

Quoting statistics, DGP described narco-terrorism as a bigger threat, he said that if needed they would go across the border to trace the linkages