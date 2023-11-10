Poonch, Nov 10: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Poonch conducted searches in the house of an accused of a narco terror case on Friday.

The SIA is already investigating the narco terror case and many arrests have been made so far with the investigating agency recently arresting Muhammad Iqbal from Himachal Pradesh.

The SIA officials said that a team of SIA raided Iqbal’s house in Karmara village of Poonch and conducted searches on the presence of the accused.

The house of the accused is located in Poonch close to the Line of Control (LoC) where a narco terror module was being run with the accused involved in the racket smuggling narcotics and weapons from the LoC.