Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Feb 9: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Friday.

However, the traffic authorities advised the passenger vehicle operators to prefer journeys on the highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Officials said that the highway remained open but the traffic movement was slow due to the breakdown of three heavy vehicles, poor surface and single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Hingni, Nachlana, and due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late evening.

They said that the highway remained open and vehicles headed towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

However, the passenger vehicle operators have been advised to prefer journeys on the highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

The commuters have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.