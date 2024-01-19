Car seized after viral video shows boys hanging from doors, bonnet in Sonamarg

Srinagar, Jan 19: Traffic Police Kashmir have seized a car after a video surfaced online showing five young boys engaging in a perilous stunt by hanging from the open doors and bonnet of a car in Sonamarg resort in Ganderbal district, officials said today.

“A video of five young boys from district Ganderbal hanging from the open doors & bonnet of Maruti car bearing Reg No. JK01K 6570 in Sonamarg has gone viral on social media,” said a traffic police spokesman.

Taking cognisance of this life-threatening stunt which not only endangers the lives of commuters, pedestrians and other drivers, DySP Traffic Ganderbal-Bandipora Dr Mudasser Tramboo under the supervision of SSP Traffic rural Kashmir RP Singh JKPS seized the said vehicle (bearing registration number JK01K 6570) under relevant sections of MV act.

The RC cancellation of the said vehicle has also been taken up with concerned authorities, said the spokesman.

In light of this incident, drivers are urged to adhere to traffic rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs).