DGP sanctions wellfare relief in favour of 56 retired policemen, 31 Noks of martyred police personnel

Jammu, January 19: Recognizing the importance of providing support and assistance to retired police personnel and martyred Police personnel/SPOs under J&K Police’s well organized and comprehensive welfare schemes, the Director General of Police, J&K R. R. Swain has sanctioned an amount of rupees around 26 lakh as welfare relief in favour of 56 retired police personnel and 31 NoKs of martyrs Police personnel/SPOs as to assist them financially.

The amount has been sanctioned under two different orders issued by Police headquarters. Under an order, Rupees 10.65 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 35 retired J&K Police personnel for their self treatment or for the treatment of their dependents and Rupees 2. 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 07 retired police officials to ease up their financial distress.

Under the similar order, Rupees 3.15 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 14 retired police personnel to aid in the marriage expenses of their sons and daughters, J&K police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Under another order, The DGP has sanctioned Rupees around 10 lakh in favour of 31 NoK of martyred Police personnel and SPOs to ease up their financial distress.

It is worth noting that the welfare relief offered is non-refundable. For SPOs, welfare relief is allocated out of J&K Police Pariwar Fund and for retired Police official, the fund is allocated out of retired Policemen Welfare fund.