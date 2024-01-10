Kashmir awaits snow, rain as dry spell persists

Srinagar, Jan 10: While a dry spell continues to grip J&K, Kashmir recorded a further drop in minimum temperatures on Wednesday even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted dry weather till January 20.

The prevailing dry weather has resulted in freezing nights and unusually warmer days.

On Tuesday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, marking an 8.1 degrees increase from the usual temperature for this time of the year.

Jammu experienced colder weather than Srinagar, with a high of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – 6.5 degrees below the normal range.

A dense fog has enveloped Jammu, contributing to the colder days.

Srinagar city observed a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, a drop from the previous night’s minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees, and Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir registered minus 5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while Kupwara recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Despite the expectations of snowfall during this period, Kashmir has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell, with a 79 percent rainfall deficit recorded for December.

The MeT has predicted mainly dry weather until January 20.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period characterised by a cold wave and significantly lower temperatures, causing the freezing of water bodies and pipes.

The Chillai Kalan is set to conclude on January 29.

However, cold conditions are expected to persist with a 20-day Chillai Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day Chillai Bachha (baby cold) following thereafter.