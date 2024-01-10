We haven’t yet decided on our parliamentary poll candidates: Omar

Srinagar, Jan 10: National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that his party had not yet decided about the candidates for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Addressing a news conference here, Abdullah said that the NC high command would sit on the matter and select suitable candidates for the field.

He also opposed the electric power offtake agreement from J&K’s Ratle project to Rajasthan.

Abdullah spoke about the agreement which is for 40 years.

He said, “When it comes to installation of smart meters, where one has to pay money in advance, we are chosen first, and when it comes to power generated from our hydroelectric power projects, it is given to Rajasthan.

“It is the first time that I have heard of electric power allotment for 40 years. Let the Assembly elections be held here, we will see to it that the electric power from the Ratle project does not go to Rajasthan.

Answering a question about whether there was any change in the political scenario of J&K by Muzaffar Hussain Beigh rejoining the PDP, Abdullah said, “He has himself said that he had never left the PDP. The party that he is supposed to have left to join the PDP, has said that he had never joined it. Where is the question of any change in the political scenario.”

He said he had found the situation in Kashmir the same as it was when he went out on the New Year holidays.

“There was the problem of electric power, drinking water and today also the position is the same, continuing dry weather has added to the woes of the people as chest-related diseases are now on the rise,” Abdullah said.

About whether he would attend the inauguration of the Ram temple, he said, “All those who had to be invited including businessmen, cricketers and film stars have received their invitations.

“My name is not on that list. Where is the question of my choice to attend the inauguration?”