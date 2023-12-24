Police probe all angles, including rivalry, in Baramulla retired police officer’s killing

Baramulla, Dec 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating the killing of a former senior police officer in northern Baramulla district from all possible angles including rivalry, officials told Greater Kashmir.

Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead today morning at his local mosque in Gantmulla locality of Baramulla while he was giving call for early morning prayers. A police spokesman had earlier said that Mir was shot dead by terrorists.

However, a top police official told Greater Kashmir that they were investigating the incident from all possible angles. “Not only rivalry but we are investigating other angles as well,” the official told Greater Kashmir on the condition of anonymity.

He said the officer was shot dead from a point-blank range with a 12-bore rifle and that pellets have been recovered from the scene of the crime.

The crime scene footage reveals that the assailant broke the mosque windowpane near the staircase where Mir was making the prayer call.

Soon after the attack, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) north Kashmir range, SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure and senior officers of Army and CRPF rushed to the spot.

Mir was meanwhile rushed to the nearby health care facility where the doctors after checking the vitals declared him brought dead.

“But the doctor spotted blood oozing out from back side of the body following which the police decided to do post mortem of the body for which the deceased was shifted to GMC Baramulla,” another official said.

The health officials at GMC told Greater Kashmir that they performed the post mortem and are waiting for the final report.

Meanwhile, a top Police official said that preliminary information was that of a terrorist attack but the weapon used to kill the retired officer suggests other angles as well.

“The investigations are going on and we are looking into it from all the angles. Everything will be made public once investigation is completed,” the official told Greater Kashmir.

At Mir’s residence, the atmosphere turned somber as his body arrived. Women wailed, and men recited verses from the holy Qur’an as the body was prepared for the last rites. Thousands joined the funeral prayers and accompanied Mir’s body as it was laid to rest.