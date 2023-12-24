Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Dec 24: Displaying the age-old communal harmony in Kashmir, Muslim residents in Tulmulla village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district helped in performing the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit man, who died on Saturday.

65-year-old Bansi Lal’s was among a few families from his community living in the area.

The last rites of the deceased, fondly called Kaka Ji, were performed with the help of local Muslims, who mourned his death as one of their own. He was cremated at his ancestral place in Batpora Tulmulla.

“The deceased was a great human being who would visit Muslims on the occasion of festivals and also whenever anyone among the Muslim community passed away. He was part and parcel of the composite culture and today, it is our duty to return the favour by ensuring his last rites are performed as per their religious rites,” Manzoor Wani, Chairman Civil Society Tullamulla told Greater Kashmir.

Prem Nath, a relative of the deceased, while thanking the Muslims of the area and Civil Society Tullamulla said that Kashmir is the best example of communal harmony, brotherhood and Pandits & Muslims share a great and strong bond that has been here for decades.

Officials of civil and police administration were also present during the cremation.