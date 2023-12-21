Three soldiers killed, as many injured in Poonch attack: army

Srinagar, Dec 21: Three army soldiers were killed and three others injured after terrorists opened fire on two vehicles carrying troops towards the site of an anti-terror operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

An army official said that an operation was being conducted in general area DKG (Dera ki Gali) , Thanamandi, Rajouri, since the night of 20 December 23.

“At approximately 3:45 PM on 21 December, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops,” said the Jammu-based army spokesman.

In the ongoing operation, he said three soldiers were killed and three others suffered injuries. “Operation are in progress. Further details are being ascertained,” he added.