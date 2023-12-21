Gunfight breaks out after terrorists attack army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Dec 21: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists after the latter reportedly ambushed an army truck in the Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that two army soldiers sustained injuries after reportedly coming under ambush during an anti-terror operation in Surankote area along DKG-Buffliaz road.

“The injured army personnel have been taken from the site to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.”

“Large contingents of security forces have been called to the site to look for the terrorists”, the official said further.

Meanwhile, an army spokesman said that a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night based on hard intelligence. “Contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained,” he said.