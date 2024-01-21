Woman gives birth to triplets in J-K’s Poonch

Mandi (Poonch), Jan 21: A woman from Sawjian area of Mandi Tehsil in district Poonch on Sunday gave birth to triplets, all of whom are baby girls.



On Friday night, Saima Akhtar, wife of Muhammad Arif started experiencing intense labor pain while she was admitted at District Hospital Poonch, following which she was shifted to Raja Sukhdev Singh hospital on Saturday, her father in-law Yasin Ahmed told Greater Kashmir.

On Sunday evening, she was operated upon by Dr. Shikha, and all the three babies delivered are healthy.

The family including both parents and grandparents said they are happy and “All thanks to Allah for this blessing.”

The mother and all the three babies are in good health, Dr. Shikha said.