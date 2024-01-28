Account Assistant exams successfully conducted in Pulwama, Kulgam amid tight supervision

Srinagar, Jan 28: Demonstrating a profound commitment to integrity and welfare of aspirants, the District Administration Pulwama orchestrated the seamless conduct of the Account Assistant examination, conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), across 27 centers in district Pulwama.

This feat, characterised by meticulous planning and execution, was the culmination of collaborative efforts among the district administration, JKSSB, and various stakeholders.

A total of 4313 candidates actively participated in the examination process across the 27 designated centers within the district. The preparations for the examination were marked by a series of stakeholders meetings, advanced visits to all centers for logistical arrangements, and seamless coordination between different departments.

To ensure utmost transparency and fairness, the District Administration Pulwama installed CCTV cameras across examination centers and deployed dedicated personnel for round-the-clock videography. All deployed personnel were provided with special identity cards to ensure authorized access only within the centers. Magistrates and observers meticulously monitored the entire examination process.

Unprecedented safety and security arrangements were implemented for the convenience of aspirants and to ensure fair and transparent examination. The dispatch and receipt of all examination materials were entrusted to dedicated Magistrates and police officers for each center.

Examination concluded peacefully across all centres in District.

Meanwhile the OMR based examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance) conducted by JKSSB concluded smoothly today here at Kulgam.

4302 candidates appeared at 35 centers that were set up across the district Kulgam.

To ensure smooth conduct of exams and to have first-hand appraisal of the facilities made available for aspirants, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today inspected various examination centers setup in the district.

On the occasion, he enquired about the facilities made available for the candidates including seating & heating arrangements, cleanliness, drinking water and electricity. It was informed that elaborated arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of examination across all the centers.