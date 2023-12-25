LG pays tributes to Mahamana, Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries

Ghazipur, Dec 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid tributes to MahamanaPanditMadan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending a function organised on the birth anniversaries of Malaviya and Vajpayee as the chief guest in Ghazipur, the LG said Mahamana was one of the main architects of modern education and industrial development while Vajpayee with his policies and public service laid the foundation of good governance in the country.

“Mahamana as an independent thinker, social reformer and educationist always believed in setting higher goals. He was determined to change the fate of India and the destiny of youth. He applied his wisdom and values in actions, bringing new revolutions in education, technology, and industries,” he said.

Sinha said that the vision of Mahamana in the 20th century on self-reliance, Swadeshi, technical education, and women’s education Swarajya was to achieve the goal of an independent Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.

He said that Mahamana gave two important mantras in his life – first, devotion to God through right conduct and second, service to the nation with total dedication.

The LG said that the entire society would have to come together to ensure that the new momentum gained towards women’s empowerment continues and that there was a need to inspire everyone to follow the ideals and values of Mahamana to build a strong and prosperous India.

“Mahamana’s lifelong mission was to transform the lives of people and strengthen the bonds of unity in society. His vision and ideals continue to remain relevant in the 21st century and play a leading role in building a self-reliant India of Mahamana’s dreams. By establishing BHU, Mahamana ensured that young men and women realise their full potential and live a righteous life. Humanity must follow his principles to eradicate differences and discrimination. The resolve of every person and every mind must be committed to creating a caring and inclusive society to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. This will be a true tribute to Mahamana,” he said.

Sinha said that the life of former Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee was dedicated to social equality, equal opportunities to all and empowerment of marginalised in society.

“His tenure as a Prime Minister and life in public service symbolizes an era of good governance. He will continue to inspire all of us to serve people with dedication and devotion. I consider Atalji a true warrior of public life who laid special emphasis on promoting decentralised system of governance, the bottom-up approach for active participation of people in decision making,” he said.

The LG said that Vajpayee’s determination, character and values, his poetic heart, and his revolutionary vision influenced a wide spectrum of national life for decades.

“With his spiritual strength, humility, oratory and dedication towards the nation he transcended the boundary of ideologies. Even people who had opposite views had become his admirers,” he said.