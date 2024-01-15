Kargil, Jan 15: Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon on Monday flagged off a transport rally on traffic awareness campaign from Council Secretariat, Kargil.

The rally was a part of the National Road Safety Month being observed from January 15 to February 14, encouraging road users to teach road safety behaviours to minimise crashes and reduce injuries or fatalities.

The rally passed through the Bazaar and culminating at the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Office in Kargil. Executive Councillor Social Welfare/Agriculture, LAHDC, Kargil, Aga Syeed Mujtaba Mussavi, EC PDD/Education, LAHDC, Zakir Hussain, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani, DySP Traffic, Manzoor Ahmed and ARTO Kargil, Khadim Hussain were present on the occasion.

After the flag-off ceremony, the DySP Traffic, Manzoor Ahmed attended an awareness programme on “Road Safety Month” organized by ARTO Kargil at its office in Kargil. The initiative aims to enhance road safety awareness and engage stakeholders in addressing this crucial societal concern. He emphasised that road accidents are a critical issue that has devastated numerous families. Every citizen must adhere to traffic rules, not only for their own safety but also for the well-being of others. DySP Traffic urged youngsters not to indulge in rash driving and to always keep in mind that they have a family waiting for them to return home.

He underlined the importance and use of seat belts that help to save lives during untoward accidents. He emphasised on ensuring fitness of vehicles as per guidelines for safe driving. Speaking on the occasion, the ARTO Kargil, Khadim Hussain said that observing Road Safety Month provides an opportunity to all stakeholders including administration, transporters, commuters, pedestrians and public in general to contribute in reducing road accidents by strictly adhering to traffic safety measures to save precious human lives.

Emphasising the significance of Road Safety Month, he urged transport operators to religiously observe its principles, fostering a collective commitment to safer roads. He detailed the events and activities undertaken throughout the road safety month, offering a comprehensive overview of the initiatives to promote safer road practices. Various speakers spoke at the event and emphasized the need for transporters’ awareness. In the end, transporters pledged to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.