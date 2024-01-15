Ramban, Jan 15: The search operation to trace the body of a person who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Chenab at Karool area of Ramban continued today also.

According to officials police SDRF and Quick response teams launched a search operation to trace the body of the person who jumped into river and went missing in the strong water currents of the river. They said the search operation was suspended late Sunday evening for a night and was resumed on Monday morning again.

The searches were going on at several places alongside river including Mehar Maitra Khowbagh Chamba Seri and Dhramkund. The search was going on and no success was achieved by the search teams till late Monday evening.

According to Police on Sunday a man while travelling in a car from Jammu to Srinagar after parking vehicle car bearing registration number JK01U-3157 near the Jaswal Bridge Karool alongside the National Highway had gone to the embankments of river Chenab and jumped into it . He was swept away in fast flowing water of river Chenab.