Jammu, Jan 15: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Basohli, Mahanpur, Saman Jandrota, Bani, Bhoond, Maksha, Chalog, Dhaggar, Sewa, Martha-Nagrota, Duggan and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 18 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 18 from 10 am to 2 pm.