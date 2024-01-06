Preparations for conduct of public darbars reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the preparations for conduct of a series of public darbars at different places across Kupwara district during the current month.

The aim of holding these public darbars is to provide a platform for the citizens to engage directly with the government officials at higher level and local authorities to foster transparency, address public grievances and promote interaction between the administration and the general public.

On the occasion, the DC impressed upon all the officers to work with strenuous efforts and close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of all the public darbars across the district starting with public darbar at Kralpora on January 9th.

She directed the ADC Kupwara to ensure overall monitoring of the activities of line departments for smooth and successful conduct of the public darbars.

Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara was directed to ensure necessary arrangements during the public outreach programmes. ACD was directed to ensure mass participation of the people so that they can get redressal of their developmental issues.