Fake identity: Father-in-law of Rohingya man, three others arrested in Poonch

Srinagar, Dec 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended three more persons in connection with a case involving a Rohingya man who had forged Aadhar and ration cards in Poonch district.

The Rohingya refugee, identified as Mohd Numaan, had been residing in Dhargloon village of Poonch since 2013 after marrying the daughter of a local resident, Nazir Ahmad Gujjar, in 2016.

Numaan was living under a false identity in Dhargloon, Balakote area, and was arrested in October this year, said a police official, adding he is currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation revealed that Numaan, in collaboration with his father-in-law Nazir Ahmed and two others, had prepared fake Aadhar and ration cards.

A total of four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

“During further course of investigation, the house of his father-in -law Nazir Ahmed s/o Mohd Yousaf caste Gujjar r/o Dhargloon was conducted in presence of Executive magistrate, said a police spokesman, in a statement.

Nazir Ahmad along with two others namely Mohd Sayaf s/o Mohd Hussain and Waseem Akram s/o Mohd Hafeez both r/o Dhargloon were arrested in the instant case, added the statement.