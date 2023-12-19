Public servant gets 3 years in jail, Rs 50 lakh fine in disproportionate assets case

Srinagar, Dec 19: A public servant has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case and awarded three years’ imprisonment and a fine of rs 50 lakh, officials said today.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court, Jammu, Tahir Khurshid Raina, in a disproportionate of assets case, has awarded three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rupees Fifty Lakh on the convicted public servant Nasir Khan of Bathindi, under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006.

The fine amount, if not paid by the convict within a period of two months, shall be recovered by the District Collector from the disproportionate assets of the convict as arrears of land revenue, directed the judge, read a statement, issued by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The judge directed the SSP Anti-corruption Bureau, Jammu to follow the execution of the sentence awarded.

While awarding the sentence, the Court referred to the mandate of the Supreme Court that “Judges who bear the sword of justice should not hesitate to use that sword with utmost severity to the full and to the end, if the gravity of the offence so demands “.

The instant case FIR No. 05/2007 PS VOJ (Now ACB Jammu) was registered on the basis of verification conducted into the allegation that Nasir Khan, then posted as SO Planning Section in DC Office Jammu amassed huge assets in the shape of movable/ immoveable property.

He acquired the property by indulging in corrupt practices and by abusing of his official position as a public servant and had raised disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹84,90,523, said an official.