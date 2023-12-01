Class 11 student from Baramulla garners international acclaim

Baramulla, Dec 1: In a significant development, a schoolgirl from the Sheeri area of Baramulla district has garnered international acclaim for her groundbreaking innovations.

Shahida, a class 11th student at Government Higher Secondary School Fathegarh Baramulla, recently received global recognition during her visit to Japan, making her the lone representative from Kashmir at this prestigious event.

Shahida’s journey to success is marked by significant milestones, including winning the coveted Inspire National Award and triumphing in the Inventor India Challenge.

Her innovative spirit also earned her a spot in the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science.

During her stay in Japan from November 5 to November 11, Shahida was honored with a certificate as a promising young innovator.

Speaking about her experience, she expressed admiration for Japan’s cleanliness, well-designed infrastructure, and the hospitality of its people. “I enjoyed observing people reading books while eating or working. The overall experience was unforgettable,” she told Greater Kashmir.

Shahida’s innovation journey began in 2018 when, as an 8th-grade student at Government Boys Middle School Sheeri Payeen, she conceptualized a smart key with a sensor (fingerprint) to detect the age and license number of drivers.

“The key’s functionality prevents the vehicle from starting if the driver is underage or lacks a valid license, all determined through Aadhar card details,” she said.

Shahida’s dedication and ingenuity led her to participate in various innovation programmes conducted by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) in Delhi.

In 2021, she received a prestigious national award from NIF. Her commitment and success continued with participation in district and state-level competitions, where she secured the 13th rank among innovators.

Her journey took a significant turn when she participated in an innovator challenge in Mumbai in 2022.

“After presenting my idea to the panelists, I underwent a 40-day program in Pune to refine my project. Upon my return to Mumbai, my prototype underwent consumer testing and I was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh,” she said.

Shahida’s recent recognition in Japan has further fueled her passion for innovation. Speaking about her aspirations, she said that balancing her routine studies with her passion was a challenge.

“I want to work on innovation, but at this stage, my routine studies also demand proper time. So, I have to balance both things,” she said.

Riyaz Ganai, a government school teacher who has been Shahida’s mentor from an early age, expressed immense joy and pride at her extraordinary achievements. “Shahida’s journey from conceptualizing a smart key in 8th grade to receiving the prestigious Inspire National Award and excelling in the Inventor India Challenge is truly remarkable,” he said.