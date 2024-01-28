Inspection against power theft conducted in Uri

Srinagar, Jan 28: To eradicate the menace of power theft, Power Development Department (PDD) conducted surprise inspection of Garkote village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday night to combat power pilferage.

On the directions of senior officials of PDD, a team of the officials headed by Mohd Imran Khan from the department conducted a raid in the village against power thefts.

“We had reports that people are using the illegal crude heating gadgets and are resorting to hooking. On surprise checking, we seized and destroyed them,” the official said. He said that those who are found involved in power theft are being fined on spot besides their illegal crude heating gadgets are being destroyed on spot. He said that they have been asking consumers to use electricity as per their agreement. “But the power pilferage is doubling and tripling the load and later causing unscheduled power cuts,” the official added.