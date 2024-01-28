Police facilitate PCPG meetings in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 28: Police in Baramulla facilitated Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings at village Batgran and Dansyedan Uri.

These meetings were chaired by SHO PS Uri and were attended by respectable citizens including market associations, Auqaf bodies, Chowkidars, Numberdars, youth and other representatives of villages Churanda, Jabda, Sukad, Dara Gutliyan, Choolan, Zamboor Pattan, Dawaran and Gingal.

During these meetings, the officer gave a patient hearing to the issues of participants and assured them that their genuine issues pertaining to other departments will be taken up immediately with the concerned officers for appropriate action besides issues related to police would be resolved on priority.

While addressing the participants, the officer urged on strengthening the police-public relations and also cooperation in eradicating all types of crimes from the society so that a peaceful and crime free atmosphere is created in these areas. The participants were stressed to co-operate with police in maintaining law and order in the areas and in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who try to disrupt the peaceful environment.