Law and order improved in Kashmir despite challenges: DGP

Srinagar, Jan 23: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, R.R. Swain, on Tuesday said that there was a significant improvement in the overall law and order situation in the region, despite persistent challenges posed by terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan.

Addressing the media as part of the second rural outreach event in south Kashmir, Swain commended the effective control achieved in the security landscape, attributing it to the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies.

While acknowledging the persistent threat posed by a handful of terrorists crossing the border, Swain expressed optimism, noting that the local youth are not aligning with these disruptive elements. “Our youth are not involved with them. While a few individuals may support these terrorists, the majority stand against them, indicating that the situation is under control,” stated the DGP.