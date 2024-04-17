Skill development programme of AYUSH organised in Bhaderwah

Srinagar, April 17: In order to promote cultivation, conservation and exploring economic opportunities in medicinal plant sector, Directorate of Ayush and Medicinal Plants Board J&K organised a one-day skill development programme of all stakeholders under medicinal plants sector at the auditorium of Bhaderwah Campus of University of Jammu.

Padamshree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha Union Secretary Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India, graced the occasion as chief guest while Dr Mahesh Dadich, Chief Executive officer, National Medicinal Plant Board graced the dais as Guest of Honor.

Dr. MeetaKotecha, Advisor to Regional Cum Facilitation Centers and Harvinder Singh, District Development Commissioner Doda were among the other dignitaries who attended the programme as guests of honor 250 farmers, growers, researchers, Medical Officers of Ayush Department and entrepreneurs attended the programme.