JIM&WS adventure course concludes

Srinagar, Apr 17: The Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) concluded its Adventure Course 94 from April 1 to April 15.

A statement of JIM&WS issued here said that a total of 48 trainees from various parts of the country participated in the course.

The course covered a range of adventure activities including rope knots hitches and coiling of rope, preparation of bases, anchoring and belaying, bouldering and types of holds, principles of climbing and rappelling, artificial climbing, zip line, stream crossing, jumaring, classical rappelling, obstacles and tent pitching, trekking (Biasaran via Kashmir Valley, Green Top via Sarbal) and visit to Aru Valley by bus.

Lectures on mountain terminology, mountain manners and customs, dos and don’ts, first aid and CPR, competitions including a quiz, extempore, tent pitching, endurance, climbing and rappelling, obstacles, viva, and a few adventure movies were also shown to the trainees during the course.

The consolation prizes were distributed among Suhani Rajora, Neha Purne, Benedict Nialla, Thirupaghi and Virat Choudhary.

The best in endurance prizes were given to Dharshini in girls and Nithin Kumar in boys while Dinem was declared as best student and Lhotse best in rope.