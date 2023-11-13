Tribal Smart School in Kupwara celebrates annual day

Kupwara, Nov 13: Tribal Smart School Bat-Gagal Zone Khumrayal (Lolab) today celebrated its annual day function which was presided over by Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir.

Impressive and well attended function was attended by DDC member Kalaroos, Choudhary Mustaffa Rahi; CEO Kupwara, Abdul Hamid Fani; Chairperson, BDC, Ch. Rafiq Kataria; ZEO Khumryal, Faooq Ahmad Khatana, several prolific tribal Poets, academicians, PRIs, Parents besides staff of the school.

On the occasion, students of the Smart School presented various cultural activities including a colorful musical programme, Gojri folk Dance, a skit depicting importance of education among the tribal community and live demonstration of milk churning and wool spinning which enthralled the audience and won the appreciations.

The Vice Chairman later held an interaction with parents, students and staff of the Smart School and took stock of the facilities being extended to the students in the school.

Appreciation certificates were distributed among the students for their best performance.