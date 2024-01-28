Srinagar, Jan 28: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg on Sunday ordered that only those vehicles having 4×4 or are equipped with anti-skid chains shall be allowed further up from Tangmarg towards Gulmarg. This is to avoid any mishaps and prolonged jams along the zig-zag road.

Quoting an official order, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that amid icy-layer on the road surface only 4×4 vehicles and those with anti-skid chains shall be allowed from Tangmarg to Gulmarg and vice-versa.

“To prevent jams and breakdown of vehicles only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) with seating capacity not more than 10 seats shall be allowed to ply on Gulmarg-Tangmarg road,” the order reads.

“Only registered anti-skid chain vendors shall be allowed to install chains on vehicles in allotted parking spaces without impeding traffic on the road, also the rate for anti-skid chain will be rupees 600/- per pair,” the order said.

The order also advises tour operators and private vehicle owners to refrain from parking their cars on the road side. “They shall park their vehicles only in designated parking spaces available in different spots at Tangmarg”, the order says.

Further, it also advised vendors to not to try selling their stock in the middle of the roads in-order to “attract tourists.”