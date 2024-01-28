Fresh snowfall shuts down Mughal Road until spring: Officials

Rajouri, Jan 28: Authorities on Sunday ordered an extended closure of the Mughal Road along the Pir Panjal range in south Kashmir amid fresh snowfall in the region. The road will only remain open up-to Poshana to cater to the needs of the villagers and security forces deployed there.

Amid unusual winters this year, the road which would otherwise be closed by November remained open even during the month of January.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch, Yasin M Chowdhary said continuous snowfall since yesterday has forced the closure of the road.

“We have closed the road permanently for the present season,” Chowdhary informed.

Chowdhary said that the snow has been cleared up-to Poshana and that the road is open till there and the joint check post but will remain closed beyond it.

Out of 41-kms, 28-kms (from Bufliyaz to Poshana) have been cleared off snow, the DC added.

Mughal Road connects Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch district of Jammu making it the only alternate link for Kashmir to rest of the country. The other one being the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway along the Chenab Valley.

The two lane road, around ninety kilometers long, from Bufliyaz in Poonch to Heerpora in Shopian, passing through snow-clad mountains between Poshana and Heerpora via Pir Ki Gali remains close for most of the winter season.