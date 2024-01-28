Ganderbal, Jan 28 : Amid snowfall and slippery road conditions, the authorities on Sunday advised that only 4×4 vehicles and cars equipped with anti-skid chains should ply from Gagangeer towards Sonamarg and back.

“In view of the slippery road conditions due to snow fall and icy-road surface, it is hereby ordered that only vehicles fitted with anti- skid chains and 4×4 vehicles shall be allowed to travel from Gagangeer to Sonamarg and vice versa” read an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kangan.

The order shall have an immediate effect and will remain in force till further notification , it reads.