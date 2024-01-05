Woman among five drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla: police

Srinagar, Jan 05: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested five drug peddlers including a woman in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said today.

A police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kralhar Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Tata Venture) bearing registration number JK05D-3072 with five persons including a lady on board.

“During search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar & 345 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab Rashid, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad, and a lady, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla & Bakir Ahmad Rather son of Ab Qayoom Rather resident of Chandsooma Kanispora. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” read a police statement.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Baramulla and investigation have been initiated.