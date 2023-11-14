BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Ferozepur Punjab

Srinagar, Nov 14: Border Security Forces on Tuesday shot down a Pakistani drone in Ferozepur district of Punjab.

A BSF spokesperson wrote on X: “A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace was intercepted (by fire) by #AlertBSF troops. During the search operation, @BSF_Punjab trooops recovered a drone (QUADCOPTER – DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSIC – MADE IN CHINA) being used for cross-border smuggling, from Village Tindi Wala, District – Ferozepur, Punjab.”

An official said that with interception of drone, attempt of cross-border smuggling foiled by BSF.

“On specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Nesta, Amritsar (R) district. During the search operation, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to village Nesta,” official added.