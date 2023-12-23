Fire damages three residential houses in Solina Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 23: Fire broke out in Solina locality of Srinagar on Saturday morning, damaging at least three residential houses, reports said.

Quoting a F&ES Department official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a fire broke out at around 4:30 AM in Solina Srinagar Soon after receiving the information, men and machinery were dispatched to the site to douse off the flames, he said.

“The fire was brought under control after persistent efforts by the F&ES Department and the local volunteers”, the official said.

“In the incident, three residential houses received direct and indirect damage”, the official added.