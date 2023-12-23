Two civilian tailors charred to death in fire at Army camp in J&K’s Doda

Doda, Dec 23: Two civilian tailors working for the army died in a fire mishap in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

An official told Greater Kashmir that an accidental fire broke out last night at the 10 RR army camp in Arnora Doda.

He said that two civilian tailors – identified as Parshotam Lal (55), son of Baju Ram, a resident of Katli Samba and Shom Raj (45), s/o Rala Ram, a resident of Chandwa Kathua, were running a tailoring shop inside the Arnora Ghat Army camp.

The official said that the duo was caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, leading to their death.