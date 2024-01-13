Firing on army convoy: Search operation in Poonch enters second day

Poonch, Jan 13: A search operation continued for the second day on Saturday in a forest area near Krishna Ghati (KG) area of Poonch district where suspected terrorists opened fire on a convoy of army vehicles last evening.

As per a statement issued by the Indian Army, suspected terrorists fired upon a security forces convoy from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, at around 6 pm on Friday.

There was no report of any loss in the targeted attack. However, the security forces immediately cordoned the area and launched a massive operation in the forest stretch.

Officials said that the searches are still underway in the area to look for the attackers.

DySP Operations, Aijaz Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that police and army soldiers have been deployed on the Poonch-Mendhar to check every passing vehicle along the road.