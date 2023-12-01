Gaza ceasefire extension uncertain as negotiations continue

New Delhi, Dec 01: The seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas has lapsed without any official announcement of an extension. While a temporary ceasefire persists, the looming question of its continuation remains unanswered.

During the seventh day of the truce, Hamas released eight Israeli hostages, including six women and two young siblings. In reciprocation, Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The count for Thursday’s released hostages included two individuals freed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 for the day.

Meanwhile, ongoing discussions are underway regarding the extension of the ceasefire, with the United States actively engaged in diplomatic efforts.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who recently visited Israel and the West Bank, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the US is working “by the hour” with Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to explore options for an extension.

Blinken conveyed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated the intention to resume military operations, potentially within days.

However, he stressed the need for a more measured approach, urging Israel to implement “humanitarian civilian protection plans” before re-engaging in conflict. These plans involve designating safe areas in central and southern Gaza for civilians and avoiding significant displacement.

The US Secretary of State highlighted the importance of preserving critical infrastructure, including hospitals, power stations, and water facilities, emphasizing that damage to such facilities must be avoided.

Blinken acknowledged Israel’s sophisticated military capabilities and underscored its obligation to neutralize threats while minimizing harm to innocent civilians.

While alluding to “concrete steps” agreed upon between Israel and the US, Blinken refrained from providing specific details at this time. The situation remains fluid, with uncertainties surrounding the extension of the ceasefire and the potential resumption of military operations.