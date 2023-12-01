Srinagar-Leh highway closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Sonamarg, Dec 01: The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Zojila Pass and the health resort of Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district, experienced snowfall on Friday, resulting in the closure of the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road.

Zojila Pass received 3-4 inches of snowfall, while Sonamarg also saw 3 inches of snow, covering the area in a pristine white blanket.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed to traffic due to the recent snowfall in the higher reaches, including Zojila Pass. Approximately 3-4 inches of snow accumulated at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway, prompting a precautionary halt to traffic movement.

The Border Roads Organisation has deployed its machinery for snow clearance, with an official from the BRO project Beacon stating that the machines are actively working to clear the snow from the road.

He mentioned that after completing the snow clearance work and as weather conditions improve, a decision will be made regarding the resumption of traffic.

The Kargil police have appealed to commuters and drivers to adhere to the traffic advisory for their safety during these conditions.