Govt announces 20-member deputation to participate in All India Civil Services Cricket Tournament

Srinagar, Dec 14: Jammu & Kashmir government Thursday announced a 20-member deputation for participation of the All India Civil Services Cricket Tournament (AICSCT) starting tomorrow in New Delhi.

Among the officers, named to participate in the tournament being played between 15.12.2023 upto 21.12.2023, include; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra and Director General Budget, Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Yaqoob Itoo.

The other officers and officials, include; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari , Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, Prassana Ramaswamy; Joint Director Budget, Finance Department Shafat Yehya; Chief Accounts Officer, Animal Husbandry Department, Naseer Rather; Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Samiullah Beigh; OSD Mission Youth, Murtaza Rashid; Under Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, Niyamtullah; Block Development Officer, RDD Aamir Ashraf; Block Development Officer RDD Kapil Deol; Assistant Director, Higher Education Department Nadeem Dar; Inspector, State Taxes, Samiullah Malik; Teacher, School Education Department, Abdul Qayoom; W&W Man, Legislative Assembly, Jammu Wasim Baba; Nursing Orderly, Directorate of Health Services Jammu Abhinav Khajuria; Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department Akhil Salthia; Incharge Cricket Affairs & Media, J&K Sports Council Mubashir Hassan, Manager Mohsin Tramboo and Coach Naveen Sharma.

The officers and officials announced for the participation have been directed to dispose of their work in online mode during the deputation period.