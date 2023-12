Ahead of Christmas the artisans were getting orders from European countries but the trend has shifted to Middle East now as they have their own style celebrating Christmas on Arabian way. Even Indians also prefer to go with Kashmiri Paper Machie products owing to its durability.

The Paper Machie products are eco-friendly and pollution-free. The artisans start work in October every year to dispatch orders on time. It takes us one-and-a-half month to meet out orders, says artisans.