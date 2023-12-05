IG BSF Kashmir reviews operational preparedness in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 5: To review the operational preparedness in north Kashmir, Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav Tuesday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in frontier Kupwara district.

During the visit, he was briefed by commanders on the ground about the prevailing security scenario along the LoC.

The senior BSF officer in Kashmir also interacted with all ranks and commended them for their professionalism and dedication.

“Ashok Yadav IPS, IG @BSF_Kashmir visited the forward areas along the Line of Control #Kupwara ensuring strategic preparedness of the unit under extreme weather challenges. He also interacted with all ranks and commended them for their professionalism and dedication,” BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.

Yadav’s visit came when the troops at LoC were alert as the security establishment apprehended more infiltrators might try to sneak in before any major snowfall. About 27 terrorists have been killed while foiling infiltration bids in north Kashmir this year so far.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the work of the BSF on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.

In a post on X, Modi, who is in the UAE to attend the COP28 meeting said, “On BSF’s Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters.”