Pakistan, its agencies making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in J&K: DGP RR Swain

Srinagar, Jan 24: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Wednesday said that Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP made these remarks while chairing a high-level joint security meeting to review the preparedness in Kashmir zone regarding the forthcoming Republic Day. The meeting was held at Police Control Room Kashmir in which officers from Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and other sister agencies participated.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on security of vulnerable areas, persons and places. Intelligence gathering, area domination, Naka checking, and security of sensitive places & venues remained the central focus of the meeting.

The DGP directed the officers to ensure optimum security arrangements at all the venues across Kashmir by making effective use of all the available resources. He directed for ensuring the highest level of security arrangements and further strengthening the security grids saying that serious attempts are being made by handlers from across the border to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.

Stressing on strict monitoring and subsequent action against the terror support system, the DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of J&K. He directed for creating special monitoring to identify each and every element providing any support to terrorists.

Underlining the desperation of handlers from across the border to create disruption here, the DGP emphasized on the field formations to have a serious look into the inputs shared by different agencies and take all the necessary measures accordingly ensuring that subversive attempts are foiled. He stressed for revisiting the security measures in place at vulnerable places and persons.

The DGP directed for further strengthening the human intelligence system besides effective use of modern tools in tracking down the terrorists. He also directed to identify the technology being used by terrorists and prepare the counter strategies accordingly. He directed for Identifying and smashing new forms of terror modules with simultaneous actions within the parameters of law.

DGP directed officers to go through a detailed review of all the threat scenarios in their respective areas. He emphasised on fixing responsibility in the line of hierarchy of officials. He stressed for briefing of guidelines issued in a detailed manner by the senior officers to the on-field personnel in order to ensure peaceful conduct of republic celebrations.

The participating officers gave feedback regarding the security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides, the security measures being adopted and implemented for the Republic Day.

ADGP CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat; ADGP L&O J&K Vijay Kumar; GOC Kilo Force Major General Mohit Seth; GOC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh; IG CRPF (SOS) Srinagar Ajay Kumar Yadav; IG CRPF (KOS) Srinagar GK Verma; IG BSF Kashmir Ashok Yadav; IGP Kashmir V.K Birdi; DIG SSB Kashmir Imtiaz Ismail Parray; DIG CKR/NKR Vivek Gupta; DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat; DIG CID Altaf Ahmad Khan; DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoom; DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj; DIG Traffic Kashmir Javaid Ahmad Koul; BGS (Ops) 15 Corps Brig Manoj Joshi; SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra; SSP PCR Kashmir Showket Ahmad Shah; Security Kashmir Sheikh Faisal Qayoom; SP SOG Srinagar Talib Iftikhar; Second in Commandant ITBP Manohar Singh Rawat attended the meeting in person while ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani; AIG CISF Anoop Sinha, all district SSsP of Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.