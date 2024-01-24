SKUAST professor sentenced to 1-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing student

Srinagar, Jan 24: A local court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a professor of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to one-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a student in 2022.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sopore, Adil Mushtaq Bandey sentenced Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Head Division of Agriculture Extension and Communication, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura to one-year rigorous imprisonment while also imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convicted professor.

“The professor has been convicted,” Mirza Zahid Khalil, Assistant Public Prosecutor, CJM court Sopore told news agency KNO.

Khalil said that the trial of the case was completed in nine months.

The professor was placed under suspension after students of SKUAST Wadura campus protested and demanded action against him for sexual harassment of a student.