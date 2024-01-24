Three social media users arrested for objectionable posts in J-K’s Reasi

Srinagar, Jan 24: District police Reasi Wednesday said that it booked and arrested three persons for posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that on the directions of SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, and FIR No.19/2024 u/s 295-A of IPC has been registered at police station Reasi and another FIR No. 04/2024 u/s 295-A of IPC has been registered at police station Arnas.

SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta has advised people to refrain from posting any objectionable content on social media that has a potential to disturb peace and harmony of the region.

“All the social media platforms are under watch and all posts/comments are being monitored,” the SSP said. Adding, strict action will be taken against the person who will post anything that is provocative and spreads hatred.

District police Reasi appeals people to maintain harmony and desist from using social media platforms to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district.